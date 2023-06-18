HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Museum is holding a free lecture next week on the history of drag.

From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, executive director of Out on the Lakeshore Kate Leighton-Colburn will be presenting Yas Queen! The History of Drag. It will discuss what a drag show is, what it means to be a drag artist, who the target audience is and more.

“There’s lots of questions about drag and the origins of drag. And you think back on theater back in the days of the Roman theater or Shakespeare: (It was) all male actors (who) played females, and that’s drag,” Ricki Levine, executive director of the Holland Museum, said.

The Holland Museum is holding a free lecture on June 22 entitled Yas Queen! The History of Drag. (Courtesy of the Holland Museum)

Levine said the program is geared toward adults who have and haven’t attended a drag show.

“I think in recent years, it has gotten to be a topic that is flared up and really makes people feel uncomfortable if they are not familiar with the topic at all, and we’re trying to kind of break that apart and clear up some of that confusion and conceptions that are perhaps erroneous,” Levine said.

Advanced registration for the lecture is encouraged. Anyone interested in attending can register here.