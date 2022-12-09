A quilt on display at the Holland Museum as part of the Storied Objects exhibit. (Courtesy)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A new bilingual temporary exhibit is now open at the Holland Museum, showcasing some items that have never been displayed.

From Dec. 9 through April 17, Storied Objects: Folk Art from the Holland Museum Collection will highlight and honor folk art. The art form spans every culture, merging the utilitarian with the decorative while reflecting the communities from which it originates.

“Most art is defined by a time period, so you think about the Renaissance time period or the Impressionistic time period, and folk art really spans that,” Katie Baker, development and communications associate director, said.

Baker added that during the pandemic, people may have created folk art while knitting, crocheting, woodworking, etc.

A quilt on display at the Holland Museum as part of the Storied Objects exhibit. (Courtesy)

Courtesy of the Holland Museum

A quilt on display at the Holland Museum as part of the Storied Objects exhibit. (Courtesy)

Baskets on display at the Holland Museum as part of the Storied Objects exhibit. (Courtesy)

Folk art on display at the Holland Museum as part of the Storied Objects exhibit. (Courtesy)

The exhibit will display items like quilts, pottery, puppets, carvings, basket weaving and embroidery created in places across the globe like the Netherlands and Indonesia.

“This exhibit really gives you a glimpse into the different cultures that folk art can highlight,” she said.

The items displayed were donated by people from West Michigan and have been stored in the museum’s collection for decades waiting for their chance to shine.

“There’s a really unique variety (to) the collection that we have on view,” Baker said.

While the exhibit is on display, the museum will be holding two related programs:

On March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the museum is holding Folk Art Family Day. The event will feature demonstrations from local folk artists, a Folk Art Scavenger Hunt and give guests the opportunity to create their own quilt square and Netherlandish Staphorst Stipwerk design.

On March 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the museum is holding an off-site presentation about the exhibit at the Herrick District Library.

From Dec. 9 through April 17, Storied Objects: Folk Art from the Holland Museum Collection will highlight and honor folk art.

The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For admission prices, click here.

The exhibit is sponsored by Horizon Bank, WGVU/PBS TV and NPR Radio.