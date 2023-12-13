HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — When Sarah Koch and her husband Christian moved to Holland in July of 2022, they were looking for a safe, supportive community to raise their children. They never anticipated just how important that community would become.

“I’m not from here, so I didn’t expect people to reach out or care as much as they do,” Koch said.

Six months after they moved to West Michigan, Koch gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Elliana. The name means, “My God has answered.”

“We picked her name out before she was born and don’t believe it was a coincidence,” Koch said.

It was a seemingly normal pregnancy, but when Ellie was born, the doctors quickly knew that something was wrong.

“After a couple of hours of just trying to figure it out, she was diagnosed with congenital heart defect called transposition of the great arteries without a septal defect,” Koch said. “The doctors kind of called it a double whammy. And because they couldn’t diagnose it right away, she suffered pretty greatly in the first couple of hours.”

Ellie’s organs suffered from a lack of oxygen, and she had a stroke two days after she was born.

“Her kidneys suffered pretty greatly, so she was on dialysis for about 7 months. And she had stage 5 kidney failure at that point, and so we were thinking kidney transplant,” Koch said. “But miraculously, in July of this year, her kidneys started working. So she’s no longer on dialysis, which is amazing and a miracle.”

Ellie spent the first seven months of her life at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Elliana Koch spent the first seven months of her life at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. (Courtesy Sarah Koch)

“We are so grateful for Helen DeVos because they saved her life many times,” Koch said. “And so she wouldn’t be here today without them.”

Ellie was finally able to go home in August.

“It’s been amazing to have her home with us,” Koch said.

Elliana Koch went home in August 2023. (Courtesy Sarah Koch)

It does, however, pose new challenges. Since Ellie was intubated for several months, she relies on a G-tube for feeding and has a trach. On top of typical tasks like diaper changes and getting her dressed, the Kochs do a 30-minute respiratory treatment for Ellie every morning, give her several medications throughout the day and clean the stoma where her trach is twice a day.

“It’s been very difficult to figure out how to be a caregiver for her and manage all the things we have to do for her, but we would take having her home with us over her being at the hospital,” Koch said.

The pile of medical bills also contributes to the list of challenges.

“I have to be at home with (Ellie) most of the time, so I can’t get a job. So we’re living off of one income,” Koch explained. “I was trying to think of a supplemental way to support my family during this time.”

For years, Koch has made cinnamon rolls for holiday get-togethers, and her husband told her they were good enough to sell.

“I was like, ‘No, I can’t sell those,” Koch recalled. “And then I thought about it and I was like, ‘Oh, you know, like maybe if I just sell a couple, then that’s just a little bit more for our family.'”

Sarah Koch began making and selling cinnamon rolls to help offset the cost of her daughter’s medical bills. (Courtesy Sarah Koch)

Koch posted about the baked goods — and the cause behind them — on a community Facebook page, and it took off. More than 100 orders for “Sarah’s Sweet Cinnamon Rolls” have come in so far.

“I’m just really grateful for people willing to support a family that they don’t know and that they can see is going through a hard time,” Koch said. “Even just like a word of encouragement or a prayer, finances, anything like that goes a really long way with us and kind of gives us air underneath our wings.”

Koch is selling the cinnamon rolls at $18 for half a dozen and $30 for a dozen. She plans to continue fulfilling orders as long as there is a demand.

Ellie’s biggest challenge right now is her lungs. Her parents have been weaning her off the vent and hope one day she’ll be strong enough to be trach-free. Because of her stroke, doctors don’t know what she’s capable of cognitively, but she doesn’t have any limitations. Ellie goes to occupational, physical and speech therapy three times a week. The 10-month-old has already undergone and will continue to undergo many tests, procedures and potential surgeries. She’s learning every day, but she’s also doing some teaching.

The Kochs are learning to navigate their new normal with their daughter Ellie and 3-year-old son Caden. (Courtesy Sarah Koch)

“She’s taught us a lot. This whole journey has taught us a lot. I think the biggest thing right now that she’s teaching me is that our circumstances don’t define our joy, because if anyone has a reason to not smile it’s her, but she still does,” Koch reflected. “We are looking to God for the joy that we have, even though our life is pretty challenging right now.”

You can support Ellie and her family by ordering cinnamon rolls or donating to their GoFundMe.