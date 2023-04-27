HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is seeing a busy spring with Nicole Kidman stopping by to film an upcoming movie and with Tulip Time starting soon.

Mayor Nathan Bocks told News 8 on Thursday that Nicole Kidman was filming on Windmill Island earlier in the week. He said her stop in the lakeshore community and the filming should help market the city of Holland to the rest of America. Holland expects larger crowds and an increase in visitors this summer.

On May 2, Holland residents will vote on the potential sale of city owned property. Bocks said Holland’s constitution mandates a 60% yes vote to move the project forward. If successful, the sale and relocation of these waterfront industrial buildings would make way for Holland’s water development plan.

Holland expects record breaking Tulip Time visitors this year, which beings May 6.