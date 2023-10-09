GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks met with the Dutch prime minister in the Netherlands Monday.

Bocks met Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to The Hague, presenting him with a pair of golden wooden shoes to mark the cultural connection between the West Michigan city and European nation.

“The meeting reaffirms Holland’s long-standing relationship with the Netherlands,” Bocks said.

Bocks is in the Netherlands to build a “friendship cultural connection” with the city of Assen, which is about 80 miles northeast of Amsterdam.