HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurants in downtown Holland could have additional outside seating space this summer.

The city council will consider a plan to use parking spaces for tables, similar to what was done during the height of the pandemic.

The Holland Downtown Development Authority is proposing a permitting process where restaurants could pay $15 to $20 a day depending on the number of spaces, according to DDA Coordinator Amy Sasamoto.

The permit would start after Tulip Time on May 15 and run until Oct. 1.

For two years during the height of the pandemic, the restaurants were able to use spaces with no fee.

“We had that resolution in place and it expired at the end of December of 2021. We’ve been approached by restauranteurs to see if we could make this more of a permanent situation,” Sasamoto said.

Under the proposal, restaurants could apply to use up to three parking spaces in front of the building.

The City Delicatessen in downtown Holland welcomes the plan, according to part-owner Dana Geurink.

“I do think it’s a big deal because in the summer people love to sit outside. It’s just nice and you just don’t get that year-round,” Geurink said.

The City Delicatessen in downtown Holland on April 11, 2022.

The Curragh Irish Pub in downtown Holland on April 11, 2022.

The businesses would have to follow rules on the design, height and size of the barriers.

The Curragh Irish Pub could easily cover the fee with the revenue made from the additional tables, according to co-owner Sophia Leongas.

“There’s fees attached to everything nowadays so if you know ahead of time you can budget for that,” Leongas said.

The restaurant says outdoor seating will help other businesses by bringing in more customers.

“It helps the whole community. People seem to love sitting outside,” Leongas said.

The city council would have to approve the proposal. The DDA says it is hopeful the plan will be approved before the start of the summer season.