Holland man killed when car hits tree near elementary school

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver was killed after crashing into a tree near an elementary school early Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash at Lakewood Elementary School, located near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 168th Avenue in Park Township, northwest of Holland.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was heading southbound on 168th when the driver left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of the road, in front of the school’s parking lot.

The driver, a 27-year-old Holland man, was pinned inside the vehicle. He was treated at the scene but later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.