HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine the cause of a crash that killed a Holland man.
Deputies were called to the crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators determined the man’s silver sedan was heading east on Douglas Avenue when it veered right, running off the road and hitting a tree.
Paramedics and fire department crews tried to revive the 36-year-old driver but were unsuccessful.
Authorities are withholding his name while his family is notified.
The sheriff’s office says the Holland man was the only person inside the vehicle.