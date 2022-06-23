HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine the cause of a crash that killed a Holland man.

Deputies were called to the crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined the man’s silver sedan was heading east on Douglas Avenue when it veered right, running off the road and hitting a tree.

Paramedics and fire department crews tried to revive the 36-year-old driver but were unsuccessful.

Authorities are withholding his name while his family is notified.

The sheriff’s office says the Holland man was the only person inside the vehicle.