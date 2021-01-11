Holland looks to lift spirits by leaving up holiday lights until March

A photo provided by the city of Holland give’s a bird’s-eye view of the holiday lights on trees lining downtown.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The holidays are over but the lights are staying up in downtown Holland.

City officials announced in a news release Monday that they will keep the festive displays up through winter “to bring some much-needed light to the community after a difficult year.”

(A photo provided by the city of Holland shows holiday lights on trees lining downtown.)

The lights will stay up until March, well past the mid-January date when Holland-based Chips Ground Cover typically takes down the décor.

The additional $1,500 the display is expected to cost will be covered by the Holland Downtown Development Authority.

(A photo provided by the city of Holland shows holiday lights on trees lining downtown.)

“… we recognized that the community could use a little light during these long winter days,” Holland DDA Coordinator Amy Sasamoto stated in the news release. “We invite everyone to Downtown Holland to stroll the brightly lit streets. We hope it’s a gift that helps lift everyone’s spirits!”

Mental health experts confirm holiday lights can boost moods. A psychoanalyst told British website Unilad the seasonal decorations help people’s brains tap into “those old childhood magical moments of excitement.”

In addition to nostalgia, the bright lights and colors of Christmastime decorations trigger the feel-good hormone dopamine, psychologist Deborah Serani confirmed to NBC’s TODAY show.