GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though fall is just starting, Downtown Holland is looking ahead to the holidays.

Applications are open for the 2023 Parade of Lights, and spots are already filling up quickly.

The parade will feature more than 75 floats, trucks and marching bands, all decorated with festive lights.

“It’s really a community-focused parade,” said Kara de Alvare, the marketing director for Downtown Holland. “So we’re looking for local businesses, nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, even families.”

This year’s Parade of Lights is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

You can learn more and submit applications at Downtown Holland’s website by clicking on the Parade of Lights banner.