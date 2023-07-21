The Short Story Summer Writing Contest is taking place at Herrick District Library now through Aug. 1. (Courtesy Herrick District Library)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A contest at Herrick District Library in Holland is encouraging kids to flex their creative writing skills.

The Short Story Summer Writing Contest is accepting submissions through Aug. 1 from budding writers 5 to 18 years old. The contest first started in 2019, youth services assistant Amanda Shepard said.

“The summer reading theme that summer was Universe of Stories, so we thought it would be cool to have (the) opportunity for kids to kind of share stories for that summer,” she said. “It was so popular that we’ve kept doing it since then.”

The contest is split into four age categories, 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-18. Shepard said kids ages 8 to 12 submit the most.

“The 8 to 12 range are the most excited about the contest,” she said.

The stories must be under 2,500 words and can have illustrations.

“We have kids who are 5 that are just like learning how to write so they can submit like drawings and stuff, and usually their parents will write for them,” Shepard explained.

The library has received eight submissions so far, but most stories are typically submitted the day before the deadline. Shepard will then make the stories anonymous and hand them out to staff members, who will rate them on things like grammar, writing functions, how it made them feel and how much they liked it.

The winners will be announced at the Story Celebration Ceremony on Aug. 24 at the north branch. There, the winners will get a chance to read their stories out loud and will get their prizes, and other kids will also get a chance to read their stories out loud, Shepard said.

Shepard — who started a writing club last year where kids can practice writing, collaborate and learn how publishing works — said the contest helps get kids excited about writing.

“Writing is a skill I find that a lot of kids struggle with and they struggle getting excited about it,” she said.

After the contest, all the stories are put into a book that the kids can read.

“(It) gets them excited about writing and maybe excited about pursuing it and getting better at it in the future,” she said.

Two girls who are part of the writing club have done the contest every single year, she said, and “are always so excited about sharing their stories with us.”

For more information and to apply, go to Herrick District Library’s website.