Holland launches social district Friday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A social district allowing people to buy alcoholic beverages and walk around the zone with the drinks in hand will open in Holland.

Related Content Holland businesses hope social zone can help with pandemic recovery

The new social district covers about three blocks north to south and four blocks east to west between 7th through 10th streets and Pine and Columbus avenues. It goes into effect starting Friday and runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

A map of the Holland social district. (Courtesy city of Holland)

Most drinking options will be on 7th and 8th streets which includes City Flats Hotel, Hops, New Holland Brewing and Big Lake Brewing. These places will give customers a sticker to show that they are participating, and more bars are expected to join in the days ahead.

Holland joins several other West Michigan cities that have robust social zones, including Grand Rapids, Rockford and Lowell. There are nearly 70 cities in Michigan that have adopted similar social districts.