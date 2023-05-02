HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A ballot question allowing the sale of property in Holland is projected to pass.

The sale of two lots will clear the way for a waterfront redevelopment project. It would occupy a green space next to the Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant and the current location of Verplank Dock Co., which would move to the former coal power plant site.

The mayor said Tuesday’s election is a very important decision point in a five year process of public input and outreach.

“Next steps, if it gets passed, essentially, the work starts today. We’ve got to move forward with working on development plans with the proposed purchaser of the property, we’ve got to make sure we guarantee waterfront access for the public, and that we make sure that we follow the vision for the waterfront that was developed by the community over the last five years,” said Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks.

According to the city, if the proposal passes, it would not increase taxes.

“People of Holland will not have their taxes go up. This will become … private property. It will be the city selling public property to a private owner, but we have the ability to be able to retain easements to assure that the public has access to the water in multiple different ways and in multiple different levels throughout this process,” said Bocks.

Developer GDK, which worked with Waterfront Holland on the concept plans, is proposing a development that would include a restaurant, marina, hotel, condos and an ice cream shop. No designs have been finalized but an initial concept includes a dock for a cruise ship.

“The potential developer has actually designed their proposed project in a way that the only way that it can be successful is if the public has access to the waterfront,” said Bocks.

In March, the city manager told News 8 the development would help reduce truck traffic through downtown, since Verplank Doc Co. would be moving locations.

Holland’s city charter requires a 60% yes vote from viewers before the city can sell any waterfront or utility property.