Holland Kerstmarkt opens for holiday season

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The outdoor Christmas market in Holland opened on Saturday for the first time this season.

Kerstmarkt has a few changes in place because of the pandemic, but regardless, vendors say they’re glad they’re still able to come out this holiday season.

Holland city officials say Kerstmarkt worked closely with the Ottawa County Health Department to make this possible. Some of the new safety measures include fencing around the market, so they can control how many people are there at a time, requiring face masks, keeping individual booths farther apart, and adding hand sanitizer throughout the market.

Ernie Marvin, the owner of Two Bears Trading, has been a part of this tradition for 14 years.

“For most of us, it’s like our favorite show of the year,” said Marvin. “We have Christmas music and good snacks and everyone’s happy and we have a nice variety of handmade gifts and it’s fun.”

Kerstmarkt is open this year on the dates listed below.