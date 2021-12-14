Holland HS student removed after social media threat, OK2SAY tips

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Public Schools says police are investigating after school officials were made aware of a concerning social media post made by a student.

The student was removed from the high school campus Monday by a school resource officer after tips were reported to administrators. No weapons were found with the student.

Both parents and students provided the information directly to district officials and through the confidential reporting platform OK2SAY, a statewide service monitored by the Michigan State Police.

Interim superintendent Nick Cassidy says threats like this are taken seriously.

“This is our number one priority to look into these and we’re not taking any of them lightly in ensuring student safety, everything else that we have can take a back seat until we figure out what’s going on,” Cassidy said.

District officials could not provide additional details concerning the threat citing the ongoing police investigation.

Detective Sergeant Carlos Fossati with MSP says OK2SAY has received a record number of tips since the Oxford School shooting. The previous high was following the Parkland shooting in 2018.

“That was just under 1,000 tips, that was over a month. Now between November and around December 10 or 11 we were already at approximately 3,000 tips,” Fossati said.

The administrator of the program Mary Gager Drew said the more awareness students have about the platform, the more success it has had in keeping schools safe.

“We’ve found that time and time and time again OK2SAY has been successful because students had the courage to come forward and let us know what’s going on,” Gager Drew said.

To submit a tip through OK2SAY, click here.