Holland Hospital expands mental health treatment program

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital says it’s expanding its Partial Hospitalization Program to answer the rising need for mental health treatment.

The hospital says nearly one-third of Michiganders may experience depression or anxiety in the last seven days. In response to this, the hospital has decided to expand its PHP program to meet the growing need for care.

The PHP program asks patients to attend six-hour sessions five days a week and focus on mindfulness, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness and emotion regulation skills. It is meant to be a short-term treatment between inpatient and outpatient care.

“Patient feedback has been consistently positive, and many patients have shared how their quality of life has improved since participating in PHP,” says Mikaela Andrea, director of behavioral health services at Holland Hospital.

Since opening in August 2020, the PHP has served over 200 patients with most patients experiencing drastically better moods and ability to function.

For eligibility or additional information about the Holland Hospital PHP program, visit hollandhospital.org/bhs or call 616.395.2828.