Holland Hospital cuts ties with Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan State University quarterback Kirk Cousins will no longer serve as a spokesperson for Holland Hospital.

The Holland Sentinel reports the healthcare provider cut ties with Cousins Friday.

Cousins, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, was designated a “high-risk close contact,” meaning he is not vaccinated.

He says he has no issue following the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, but says getting the vaccine is a personal matter he wants to keep private.

The hospital says it appreciates the work Cousins has done for the hospital, but they need to be sure anybody speaking on behalf of the hospital is in line with its position on vaccinations.