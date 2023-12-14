HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The CEO and former president of Holland Hospital is retiring.

Dale Sowders, who began his career with Holland Hospital in 2002, will retire effective Jan. 30, the hospital says. He will continue to serve as vice chair of the board of directors through 2024.

“Under Dale’s leadership, and through the culture he established, Holland Hospital grew significantly, leading to our enormous success,” Holland Hospital President Patti VanDort said in a Thursday release.

Over the past 22 years, Sowders oversaw a rebranding, a major expansion and the addition of multiple new units. The hospital plans to name a tribute in Sowders’ honor in its main campus.

“It has been an honor to work alongside the remarkable people throughout Holland Hospital,” Sowders said in the release. “This journey, over the past 22 years, has been profoundly rewarding.”

Sowders’ retirement follows some changes within the hospital’s executive leadership. In April of last year, Sowders, formerly the president and CEO of Holland Hospital, transitioned into the roles of CEO and vice chair of the board of directors. The role of president went to VanDort, who was previously the senior vice president of hospital operations.

Holland Hospital says it will formally announce its next steps in February, after Sowders’ retirement.