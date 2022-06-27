HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second consecutive year, the city of Holland has been certified gold in the Michigan Green Communities Challenge.

The challenge is an annual program that was launched in 2009 and is run by several state departments. It serves as a guide to help communities measure their progress toward sustainability.

The challenge includes nine different categories and 43 sub-categories ranging everywhere from energy efficiency and water conservation to climate resilience and sustainable land use.

Dan Broersma, Holland’s sustainability manager, joined the city staff in March 2021 and serves as a conduit for each city department to ensure they are using resources properly and finding efficient alternatives to reduce environmental impact. He said their actions all revolve around the city’s Community Energy Plan which is regularly analyzed and revised.

“It’s basically very high-level goals,” Broersma said. “We want to reduce energy use. We want to make sure we look into how we (generate energy) how do we work with our residents on energy reduction and looking at our carbon footprint.”

According to a news release from the city, it earned big points this year for launching its recycling program and converting traffic lights to LED bulbs, which last much longer and require much less energy.

The city also earned recognition for carving out a role focused solely on sustainability.

Broersma says the recognition belongs to the entire local government and he wants the community to see that.

“That’s the reason (we enter the challenge, as a way) to let folks know what the city has been doing over the last five, 10 years. A lot of this has culminated from that work,” Broersma said. “The other thing is to show that it’s also citywide. It isn’t just me sitting in the office saying this is what we need to do. I’m going out and I’m collecting the work that our other departments are already doing.”

Holland is one of five West Michigan communities to be certified gold in the 2021 Michigan Green Communities Challenge, along with Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Portage and Rockford. Grand Haven was certified silver, and Kalamazoo and Grandville were certified bronze.