Holland fire destroys 2 vehicles, sparks evacuations

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland’s fire marshal is working to determine the cause of a carport fire that destroyed two vehicles and forced some residents to evacuate.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, authorities were called to the fire on Oxford Court just north of E. 16th Street. When crews arrived, flames had already surrounded the carport and were threatening a nearby apartment building.

Holland police and firefighters evacuated residents of the apartments and fought the flames. Crews cleared the scene just before 3:15 a.m., after the fire was out.

No one was injured in the fire.

The outside of the apartment building suffered significant heat damage from the fire, but deemed safe for living. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact investigators at 616.355.1024.