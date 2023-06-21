HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Farmers Market is offering up some healthy and informative classes for the summer months.

The series, which is held on the last Saturday of every month, started in May and lasts through September.

This weekend, gardening experts will teach audience members some steps to create a home garden space.

“People are really excited. I think people are always kind of looking to learn and grow and these classes really give a really good opportunity to do that,” said Kara De Alvare, marketing coordinator at Holland Farmer’s Market. “They’re really affordable. They’re just $10. They’re only an hour. So we really hope it helps enrich everyone’s lives a little bit.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming classes planned. We’re told walk-ins are available if there’s still space but event organizers recommend registering for the classes online.