An Aug. 19, 2020 photo shows produce and flowers available for purchase at Holland’s farmers market.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Farmers Market is getting ready for the spring season with a new contest.

The market has announced plans for its first-ever poster design contest this year. Both amateur and professional artists are invited to submit their designs for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The chosen design will be put on posters and other merchandise to promote the market.

“Anything that really supports our mission of providing healthy, fresh, local food to the community, that really captures the vibrancy of the market,” said Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for the farmers market. “Artwork can be full-color, it can be black and white. But just something that really captures the wonderful atmosphere and the sense of community at the market.”

She said many farmers markets host art contests.

“Farmers market artwork is actually very well-known throughout the country and a lot of large farmers market throughout the country host contests, and there’s national contests as well for farmers market art,” de Alvare said. “So we thought this was a great opportunity to really involve the local community in the farmers market.”

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to participate and there is a $10 entry fee. The artwork submissions will be accepted online through April 14. For more information, go to downtownholland.com.