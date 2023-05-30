HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland woman and her family are praying for a miracle after her husband was involved in a life-threatening crash.

Joshua Womack, 42, was rollerblading Saturday morning around 10:45, when he collided with a semi-truck near 8th Street and Fairbanks Avenue.

Madison Reeves, Womack’s wife, said he was either on his way home or going to play disc golf when the crash happened.

“He unfortunately misjudged when to get across the street, and ran either in between or into the last trailers of a dump truck,” said Reeves.

Womack is a father of five, with children as young as 3 months to 11 years old. Reeves said her husband had just started rollerblading as a new hobby.

Reeves said although the outcome doesn’t look good, she and her family are staying hopeful.

“Part of the reason we have so much hope is because when we’ve talked to him, he’ll either move or lift up something,” she said. “He was squeezing my hand earlier. When the doctor was in there telling us, you know, there’s no hope, he looked like he was trying to get out of the bed … He didn’t look happy that they were saying that about him.”

According to police, the driver of the truck eventually returned to the scene. They said he had no idea the crash had even happened.

When News 8 spoke to Womack’s wife earlier today, she said she hopes to find the driver of the semi.

“I really hope to find him and tell him that I don’t blame him at all for this,” she said. “I know it wasn’t intentional and I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now.”

If you would like to help the family, you can click here to donate.