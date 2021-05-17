Holland exploring plans to develop waterfront

Monday at 7 p.m.: Plans have been in the works for years to build a casino near Muskegon. We show you where the project stands and when the casino could open.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Since 2018, there have been conversations about how the city of Holland could become more connected to the waters surrounding it.

City Manager Keith Van Beek says with growing interest in both living and visiting Holland, they have been intentional about partnering with the community on future developments, including the Waterfront Holland project.

“People really want to connect to the water,” said Van Beek.

To help make that possible, the city plans to redevelop the 17-acre James De Young Power Plant site on Lake Macatawa. It would allow for a large-scale mixed-used facility giving people easier access to Lake Michigan.

The city has partnered with a consultant to find qualified developers. Those who qualify will then be invited to give more specific proposals of their plans for the site.

“We expect that as we close out 2021 and enter into 2022 the first city council would approve one of those chosen projects,” said Van Beek.

Construction is expected to start late in 2022 or early 2023 but this is a project Van Beek says they don’t want to rush.

“Ultimately, this is a community project,” said Van Beek. “We want to do it well. It’s really a project that is really going to define Holland for generations going forward.”