HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman is expected to star in a movie called “Holland, Michigan.”

Deadline.com reports the movie is based on a screenplay by Andrew Sodroski and will be directed by Mimi Cave. It will be made by Amazon and Nicole Kidman’s production company, Blossom Films. The publication writes the movie is about a housewife who believes her husband is cheating on her, revealing his dark and secret life.

Linda Hart, the executive director of the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the movie could help grow tourism.

“It’s kind of exciting news. Holland is such a beautiful community, especially during Tulip Time,” Hart said. “It is a thriller movie. It’s a story and we’re just hoping that people will see so much more.”

Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Holland’s famous Tulip Time Festival, also sees the movie as a way for more people to know about the event.

“We have quite a name recognition and I think this could just broaden that. It’s a beautiful community to film a movie in. I don’t know if they’ll film here or elsewhere but … people will know a little bit more about our community through the movie, we hope,” Auwerda said.

Auwerda says it is no surprise the beauty of the area was an attractive setting for the writer of the screenplay.

“It’s fabulous. Being on Lake Michigan. (We) have a beautiful downtown lot of parks, whether it’s tulips blooming or other flowers, we just do a really great job of floral displays,” Auwerda said.