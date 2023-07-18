HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An event in Holland Wednesday is aimed at teaching kids about protecting precious Michigan resources.

The Outdoor Discovery Center Network is leading this week’s Holland Farmer’s Market Kids Activities. Kids and their parents are invited to learn more about ways they can be good stewards of land and water.

The network’s presentation will focus on topics like energy and water conservation, as well as preventing pollution. There will also be a chance for kids and adults to interact with live aquatic insects like clams and snails, and to play educational games.

“We have a pollinator game to teach kids how butterflies and certain insects pollinate certain species of flowers. We’re gonna have some face painting to have a little bit of a fun activity. Kids will be able to plant a milkweed seed in a pot that they will be able to take home, and then we’ll have the live invertebrates,” said Kelly Goward, Watershed manager at ODC Network.

Tomorrow’s event at the farmer’s market is free and begins at 9:30 p.m. with Market Story Time, followed by the ODC Network’s activities at 10 p.m.

The Holland Farmer’s Market kids activities will continue every Wednesday through August 16.