Holland encourages people to come out for Small Business Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Small Business Saturday is coming up, taking place the day after Black Friday.

Local businesses call the day their Super Bowl. Downtown Holland Marketing Director Kara DeAlvare says spending your dollars in your community is more important than ever this year, and could mean the difference between a store keeping their doors open and having to shut down.

“Small Business Saturday is such an important event and promotion for our locally-owned shops and restaurants in downtown Holland,” DeAlvare said. “It’s a great way for us to also recognize the fact that people really do shop local and support our local business all year long.”

Holland businesses are holding a number of giveaways and special deals to encourage shoppers to head there this holiday season.

