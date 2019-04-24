Holland DPS: Suspect in downtown break-ins arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of break-ins at downtown area businesses.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers spotted the suspect inside Talbots, located at 23 W. 8th Street. Police surrounded the business and called in a K-9 team. Officers found the suspect hiding inside the store during their search and arrested him.

Authorities are withholding the suspect’s name. However, detectives believe he is involved in other break-ins in the downtown area and they are working to link him to each crime.

Holland DPS says from March 22 through April 22, someone broke into 15 businesses and tried to get into two others. Six of those break-ins and the two attempts happened last weekend.

The public safety department says it officers and detectives focused extra resources and time on the case, including working with several business owners to obtain images of the burglar from their security cameras.

Holland police believe a break-in that happened on Washington Avenue near W. 40th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday is unrelated to the series of recent crimes. Witness interviews and a K-9 officer led detectives to that suspect at a nearby apartment Meadow Lanes.