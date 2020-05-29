Holland DPS seeks witnesses after crash injuries 2 pedestrians

The scene of a crash at the intersection of W. 24th Street and Michigan Avenue in Holland on May 28, 2020.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking to hear from witnesses of a crash that seriously injured two pedestrians in Holland Thursday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on W. 24th Street at Michigan Avenue.

Investigators believe a 2003 red Honda Civic, driven by a 19-year-old Holland man, was heading northbound on Michigan Avenue in the right lane, according to a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

Witnesses said an eastbound black pickup truck — possibly a Dodge Ram — made a left turn onto northbound Michigan Avenue, going into the path of the approaching Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda Civic swerved to the right to avoid hitting the pickup truck, leaving the roadway and hitting two pedestrians who were on the sidewalk, the release said.

One of the pedestrians, a 22-year-old Zeeland woman, was airlifted to the hospital. The other pedestrian, a 26-year-old Holland man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both had serious injuries.

The driver involved in the crash wasn’t seriously hurt, police said Thursday.

Investigators are working to identify the driver of the black pickup truck.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information about the black pickup truck is asked to call HDPS Sgt. Dan Kender at 616.355.1122, HDPS at 616.355.1100 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.