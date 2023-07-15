HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was found in the woods Friday in Holland, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Holland DPS officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. after a person reported finding a body while on a walk.

When officers arrived at the wooded area — located on the south side of 16th Street, just west of Hope Avenue — they found the body of a 60-year-old Holland man, according to Holland DPS.

His name was not released Saturday evening.

Officers said there was no evidence of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, and the body will be sent for autopsy, Holland DPS said.