HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.

K-9 Saro died over the holiday weekend. Saro had been with his handler, Officer Jeremy Schoen, since 2014, according to an HPDS news release.

“Saro had been an incredible police K9, always wanted to work and was a valuable member of the Holland DPS. He was also a K9 who would let kids pull on his ears, hug and pet him during school visits or other events. He will be missed,” HDPS said in the news release.

A brief ceremony for staff members will be held at HDPS Monday.