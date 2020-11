HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—The Holland City Fire Department is fighting a house fire that began this morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on College Ave at 10:42 a.m.

According to officials, the fire has spread throughout the house and black smoke and flames can be seen from the street.

All residents have been evacuated, officials say.

