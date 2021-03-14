Chicago Drive in Holland reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crash in Holland caused a road closure Sunday evening, dispatchers said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Chicago Drive and South Waverly Road.

Authorities said eastbound Chicago Drive at Waverly Road was closed. The passing westbound lane on Chicago Drive at Waverly Road was also closed. The road has since reopened.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time. Authorities said more details will be provided at a later time.

The Holland Department of Public Safety was still at the scene of the crash at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates as they come in.