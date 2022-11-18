GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland company has been awarded a $1.3 million contract to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Detroit District said in October, a vessel touched the bottom near the north side of the harbor entrance. The vessel was not damaged.

“(A) survey indicated a significant shoal of up to 10 feet from the north side of the outer navigation channel through the center of the channel,” Elizabeth Wilkinson, Grand Haven

resident engineer, said in a press release. “The channel is restricted but was not closed to navigation traffic.”

The Corps of Engineers said the high-wind storm on Oct. 17 is the likely cause of the fast shoaling.

On Nov. 17, King Co. was awarded the contract. The Corps of Engineers said it will dredge 14,200 cubic yards with completion expected by the end of the year. An additional 90,500 cubic yards will be dredged in the spring.

The material will be placed along the shoreline 2,500 feet south of the south pier up to 5,500 feet south of the south pier. It will be placed between the ordinary high-water mark and the most landward four-foot depth contour, the Corps of Engineers said.