Holland closing Zeeland Township landfill

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland city officials are shutting down a landfill in Zeeland Township.

The Holland Board of Public Works says the low hazard industrial landfill on 56th Avenue near Adams Street will be completely closed by Dec. 31. Contractors are already winding down operations at the site — a project that is expected to cost about $900,000.

The one-cell landfill was built in 1992 to hold ash waste from the now-defunct James DeYoung coal power plant. Some sludge from the city’s water reclamation and water treatment facilities was also disposed of at the site. However, the landfill hasn’t been used since June 2018, according to the city.

The landfill’s cell is lined with clay to prevent any of the waste from leaking. Contractors will similarly cap the landfill with clay before covering it with topsoil and seeding it for grass. The Holland Department of Public Works tells the Holland Sentinel there are no immediate plans for the site.

The public works department says groundwater monitoring will continue at the site for 30 years after the landfill closes, as required by state law.