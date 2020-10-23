Holland Civic Center’s Smoke’n Tulip closing Oct. 30

An August 2020 image shows a flyer for Smoke’n Tulip restaurant on the gates to the Holland Farmers Market.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Civic Center Place is shutting down the Smoke’n Tulip, at least for now.

The restaurant will serve its last dinner Oct. 30. Smoke’n Tulip will also be open during the following times:

Friday, Oct. 23 (dinner only)

Saturday, Oct. 24 (lunch and dinner)

Wednesday, Oct. 28 (lunch and dinner)

Thursday, Oct. 29 (lunch and dinner)

Friday, Oct. 30 (lunch and dinner)

Reservations and takeout orders can be made by calling 616.928.2006 or grubhub.com during business hours.

The civic center says it’s shifting its focus to events and meetings now that the state is allowing larger gatherings and the venue’s November schedule is filling up. However, the civic center says it isn’t ruling out reopening the Smoke’n Tulip “in some form, depending on a variety of factors.”

Holland Civic Center Place opened the Smoke’n Tulip about two months ago to revive its 50,000-square-foot building, which sat virtually empty for months because of executive orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The civic center says feedback from guests of the Smoke’n Tulip is leading them to create specialty food events, which will start Oct. 31 with tacos and margaritas to celebrate the Michigan State – Michigan rivalry football game.

Under the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions, Holland Civic Center Place can host and feed up to 175 people inside and larger groups outside.