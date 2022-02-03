Holland City Council unanimously approves tax breaks for LG Chem

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials have taken another step forward in the LG Chem expansion in Holland.

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a renaissance zone. In that new zone, LG Chem plans to expand its battery manufacturing facilities, investing an estimated $1.7 billion in the region and adding 1,200 jobs by 2025.

The renaissance zone eliminates most taxes for the company. It would not pay state or local taxes but would still be responsible to cover local debt millages and special assessments. City Manager Keith Van Beek says if LG Chem doesn’t live up to its end of the agreement, the city would have the ability to eliminate the benefits of the renaissance zone and seek reimbursement for those missed taxes.

Several things still need to happen before the expansion can move forward. The renaissance zone still needs to be approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, which is scheduled to review the proposal Feb. 22. The City Council and the Holland Board of Public Works will also have other development and purchase agreements to review.

The expansion would include a two-story office building, a new warehouse, control rooms and a facility to test battery cells. In its renaissance zone application, LG Chem said the expansion would allow it to increase its battery production by 500%.

A breakdown in the LG Chem proposal estimates it will bring 1,200 new jobs to West Michigan by 2025. The first hires won’t be made until 2023, with the majority of them coming in 2024. Of the 1,200 jobs, nearly half will be machine operators with an average salary of $36,400. The plant will also require technicians, craftsmen and engineers, along with management and office staff. The estimated salaries across all 1,200 positions average out to $50,910.

Those added jobs are expected to increase the demand for affordable housing. To address that, the state is expected to set up a $10 million workforce housing loan program to support affordable housing around Holland, encouraging developers to build more homes.