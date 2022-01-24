Holland City Council to consider LG Energy Solution expansion Monday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland City Council will hold a public meeting Monday night to discuss a proposed expansion of LG Energy Solution’s battery plant.

The company wants to move into the phase 2 expansion of its property at 1 LG Way. The plans call for adding a two-story building to its campus that’s nearly 963,000 square feet. A warehouse, control room, cell test building, administrative office, utility and control rooms and safety facilities are also included in the proposal.

LG notified the Whitmer administration last month that Holland had been selected for a $1.5 billon investment in the company’s U.S. battery production. The expansion is expected to create 1,000 skilled, high paying jobs by 2025, according to city documents.

“LG Energy Solution is excited to continue to grow in Holland, a community that has supported us since we began manufacturing EV batteries. This expansion will invest $1.5 billion and add 1,000 new, skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025. Adding approximately 1 million square feet to our existing landfill-free facility, we look forward to growing with the future of green energy in the rapidly expanding EV industry.” LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc. President Bonchul Koo

The Holland Board of Public Works is proposing building a $10 million substation near the expansion to support the plant’s energy usage, which is expected to grow as well.

In addition to the Renaissance Zone incentives LG is seeking, the company says the state is providing a total package of incentives totaling approximately $525 million. If all goes well, the company expects those incentives to be approved late next month.

Stay with News 8 for updates. We will be at the 6 p.m. meeting and will bring you reports starting at 5 p.m. and details as they come in on woodtv.com.