Holland Christian names new high school principal

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Christian Schools has named its new high school principal.

Miles Colago has been appointed as the new Holland Christian High School principal, the school said in a Monday release.

Colago has worked at The Potter’s House for the past seven years in a variety of roles, including assistant superintendent, middle school principal and COVID-19 safety coordinator. He also worked as a teacher at Santiago Christian High School.

“We count it a privilege to become part of the Holland Christian community. My wife Sarah, son Malachi, and daughter Aaliyah join me in the excitement to be at Holland Christian in the near future,” Colago said in the release. “We are anticipating this to be an opportunity for our family to be involved and serve in the dynamic community that believes in making a difference in the lives of those around us.”

Colago is set to take on the role this summer. He is replacing Deb Feenstra, who has worked as the principal since 2018.