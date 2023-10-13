HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Chick-fil-A on N Park Drive in Holland is giving customers the chance at some free meals Monday.

The fast food franchise has partnered with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A. Those who choose to donate will receive a free chicken sandwich and a digital offer card for a free breakfast entree.

“This is a cause that is very close to my heart,” store owner Shaun Page said in a statement. “I’m not sure I would have received the blood supply I desperately needed while battling cancer if it had not been for local donors. A single donation can help as many as three people, so we’re encouraging our community to come out and donate to save lives.”

If you’re interested in donating, you will have to sign up for a spot ahead of time. You can do so by clicking here.