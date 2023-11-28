HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets of Holland will sparkle Tuesday night as festive floats, trucks, bands and more march in the Holiday Parade of Lights.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue in downtown Holland. It will then wind down Eighth Street to the Eighth Street Market Place.

Over 75 floats, trucks, marching bands, walkers and more will participate. The main rule is that they have to be decorated from top to bottom with holiday lights.

Santa Claus will come to town at the end of the parade.