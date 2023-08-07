HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Farmers Market is taking some time to recognize the people that make it all possible. The market is celebrating farmers during what’s known as National Farmers Market Week.

The special week is hosted every year by the National Farmers Coalition to highlight important role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system.

The Holland Farmers Market is making sure farmers in our area get the recognition they deserve this week through some special profiles on social media as well as some fun prizes.

Kara de Alvare, marketing coordinator, Holland Farmers Market, says the market’s social media will be profiling a farmer each day. The week will end with a social media giveaway.

“We’re giving away a prize package that includes a variety of products from our featured vendors, a package of our 2023 farmers market merchandise that we launched this year and $100 in our market bucks gift certificate to spend at the market,” she said. “So kind of our way of thanking the customers that have been supporting the market for over 45 years.”

It’s a great opportunity to meet the farmers that are growing the food that you buy, that you’re feeding to your families and also to recognize the staff that does all of the planning to put the farmers market together,” de Alvare added.

The Holland Farmers Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.