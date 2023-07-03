HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming benefit concert in Holland is supporting community members in need with the help of some talent all the way from Broadway.

The Holland Cares Benefit Concert will feature performers from Broadway productions of “Frozen: The Musical” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

All proceeds will go toward the Hands of Hope Foundation, which supports cancer patients and their families in West Michigan.

The concert is happening at 7 p.m. on July 17 at Holland High School. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

You purchase tickets at the Exit Left Theatre website.