Holland begins fundraising for dog park

A photo of a dog running. Courtesy of the City of Holland.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention canine lovers: Holland officials are fundraising to build the first dog park in the city.

Officials say the park will be named Dog Park at Van Raalte. It will be located within the historic Van Raalte Farm Park on E. 16th Street.

A photo for the Dog Park at Van Raalte project. (Courtesy of the city of Holland)

The city says the park will be three acres and be separated into different areas for small and large dogs.

The project also calls for an enclosed, heated dog-wash station and year-round restrooms, according to a press release from the city.

The city hopes to raise $200,000 to build the park, dog wash station and restrooms.

Officials say construction could potentially start in the spring.

More information about the project or to donate can be found online.