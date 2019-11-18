Holland authorities investigate 2 suspicious fires

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Services say they are investigating two fires in Holland that they believe are suspicious.

Authorities believe the fires are connected.

The first fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West 16th Street near South River Avenue. It was put out quickly and there was no significant damage.

The seconds fire happened around 7:30 a.m. on East 18th Street near Collage Avenue. There was significant damage and they say a firefighter suffered minor injuries while putting the fire out.

Holland police detectives and the Holland Fire Marshal are investigating both fires, saying the nature of them is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.355.1150 or email policetips@cityofholland.com. You can also call Silent Observer anonymously at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or text a tip to 274627.