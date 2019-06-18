Holland attorney gets prison for embezzling $339K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspended attorney from Holland is heading to federal prison for bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from two of his clients and lying on his federal income tax return.

A federal judge recently sentenced Jeffrey J. Palmer to three years in prison. The judge also ordered him to pay $55,511 in restitution to his victims.

Earlier this year, Palmer pleaded guilty to embezzling $339,520 from his clients’ trust funds between 2012 and 2016, which he used for himself.

Authorities say one of the victims is a widower living in a nursing home who couldn’t care for himself or manage his finances. After discovering the scheme, the state provided him a guardian and conservator.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Palmer admitted to not reporting the money he embezzled on his federal income tax returns, leading to the other federal charge.

When Palmer pleaded guilty, his license to practice law was automatically suspended and he now faces disbarment.

Palmer faces an additional three years’ probation when he’s released.