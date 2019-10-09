Holland athlete sets records months after being hit by car

Courtesy photos provided to the Holland Sentinel show Jon Ornee setting records in swimming and cycling just months after a car hit him. (The Holland Sentinel)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland athlete is setting records months after being hit by a car while training.

The Holland Sentinel reports within four days, Jon Ornee broke a World Ultra Cycling record and became the first person on record to swim from the 7.4-mile stretch between Pyramid Point and North Manitou Island near Glen Arbor.

Ornee had planned to take on both athletic feats a month apart before he was hit by an oncoming car in May. He told the Sentinel the crash on Lakeshore Avenue at W. Lakewood Boulevard sent him flying 30 feet through the air, shattering his right elbow, fracturing his arm and spraining his ankle.

Ornee credited his family, friends, teammates and trainers for helping him stay motivated as he recovered from surgery and returned to the sports he loves.

It all came to fruition on Sept. 20 when Ornee finished his 2 hour, 50 minute swim in northern Michigan. He told the Holland Sentinel the wetsuit and flippers he wore helped ease the stress on his elbow.

Then on Sept. 24, Ornee and his four teammates raced 205 miles from Muskegon’s Bronson Park to Port Sanilac, setting a World Ultra Cycling record of 8 hours, 17 minutes – almost an hour faster than the previous record.

Ornee says his recovery isn’t over yet. He anticipates eight more months of physical therapy.

—-

Online:

Holland Sentinel