Holland asks visitors to stay home; ‘tulips will bloom in 2021’

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Holland is asking people not to visit this year to see the tulips due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the city said it currently does not have the infrastructure in place that it normally would during Tulip Time, including portable toilets.

“Our first responsibility is to keep our residents safe and asking visitors to stay home this year is the right but very difficult thing to do. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Holland soon and certainly to enjoy the tulips in 2021,” Mayor Nathan Bocks said in a statement.

Above, watch a recorded video message from Bocks asking people not to visit Holland this year to see the tulips.