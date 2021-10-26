West Ottawa substitute teacher charged with sexual assault

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area substitute teacher has been charged with criminal sexual conduct for having a relationship with a student, officials say.

Jill Ann Edstrom, a 50-year-old woman from Park Township, was arraigned Tuesday on a count of third degree criminal sexual conduct, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says a monthlong investigation found the long-term substitute teacher had a relationship with a 16-year-old male student.

She was a teacher for West Ottawa Public Schools, the sheriff’s office told News 8.

Edstrom has posted bond, officials say.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368)