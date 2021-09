HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a K-9 has tracked down a Holland-area man who went missing Monday morning.

Willard Penna, 87, was found safe by the dog around 5 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. Penna has been reunited with his family.

He had been reported missing earlier Monday from the area of James Street and 120th Avenue in Holland Township.